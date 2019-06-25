Fernando Torres: Eden Hazard 'Needs the Boost' from Real Madrid to Be the Best

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fernando Torres has suggested former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid will help propel him to an even higher level.

In an interview with AS' Javier G. Matallanas, he said:

"Hazard is a spectacular footballer who needs the boost from a club like Real Madrid to reach the level he can reach, what he's done at Chelsea in a fleeting manner, also because it's not a club like Madrid.

"It remains to be seen if he's able to push himself to want to be better. His ability and the conditions are perfect.

"Sometimes it seemed he struggled to want to be better when I saw him training, it was clear he could be at the level of the best. Now he's got the stage on which to do it. It'll depend more on his mentality than his football."

Hazard signed for Real earlier in June for an initial €100 million (£89 million), though add-ons could see his transfer fee total in excess of £150 million (€167 million).

He has become the latest in a long line of high-profile captures for Los Blancos:

The 28-year-old spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, during which time he established himself among the world's best.

The recently retired Torres played with Hazard during the Belgian's first two seasons at Chelsea in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

For much of Hazard's time at Chelsea, he was their most important player, and his final campaign with them was no exception:

He netted 21 times in all competitions to record the only campaign in which he surpassed 20 goals.

Hazard also contributed 17 assists, and few in world football can match him when it comes to dribbling skills.

Real are hoping he can help replace Cristiano Ronaldo, though, who scored 450 goals in nine years at the club before he left for Juventus last year.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder Right Arrow Icon

While the Spanish giants have also signed striker Luka Jovic to share the goalscoring burden, they'll hope Hazard can up his goal production too—21 in all competitions might not be seen as enough when he's expected to play a key role in a side with ambitions of winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Some players flourish when they have better team-mates around them, and Hazard should have that at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If he can raise his game even more at Real, he'll be a phenomenal asset to their side.