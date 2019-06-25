Ivan Zamorano Says Alexis Sanchez Must Play More Next Season 'Wherever He Can'

Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press

Chile legend Ivan Zamorano has said it's important Alexis Sanchez gets regular football next season, whether that be with a new team or current club Manchester United.

Sanchez moved to the Red Devils in January 2018, at which time he was considered one of the best players in the Premier League after excelling with Arsenal. However, he's endured a torrid spell at Old Trafford and netted just one top-flight goal in the 2018-19 season.

Speaking about his compatriot, Zamorano said it's vital he spends more time on the field than on the sidelines in the upcoming season, per Omnisport (h/t Ben Spratt of Goal):

"What's best for [Sanchez] is to play—wherever he can, be it at Manchester United or any other team.

"The important thing is for him to be constantly competing. I talk from my experience. Sometimes when you're abroad and you're not playing, it is hard to regain the level.

"We've seen it. Alexis hasn't played in Manchester for a long time, but the second he puts on the Chilean shirt, he's different. That's what we like. No matter how you are doing at your team, we hope at the moment you put on the Chilean shirt you give your best, and that's what Alexis is doing."

Sanchez has been part of the Chile team at the Copa America, as they seek to make it three titles in a row in the prestigious competition.

Although he's struggled in general play at times, in front of goal he's shown he can still be productive, with the 30-year-old getting on the scoresheet in the wins over Japan and Ecuador:

Sanchez was also on the field for the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Monday, with South American football journalist Jack Lang commenting on his contribution to the team:

Away from Old Trafford, there have been signs Sanchez is enjoying his football for the national team. The former Arsenal and Barcelona star has been given more freedom for Chile and clearly has a strong understanding with fellow forward Eduardo Vargas.

United fans watching the Copa America will barely recognise this improved version of Sanchez. Over the past 18 months, the forward has been totally devoid of confidence for the Manchester outfit, with the incision, ingenuity and industry he was famed for at Arsenal completely scarce.

Per football journalist Colin Millar, Sanchez is one of a number of the club's top earners who has a questionable future at United:

The money being made by Sanchez at Old Trafford is likely to be a major stumbling block for the Red Devils if they want to move him on this summer. The Chile international is said to be earning a whopping weekly salary of £350,000 at United, which is unlikely to be matched by a potential buyer.

United fans will hope his form in Brazil this summer will invigorate Sanchez for the new season, although it would take a remarkable transformation from him to be a regular for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in 2019-20.