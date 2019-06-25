Donald Trump Says Megan Rapinoe Should Not Protest During US National Anthem

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump has said U.S. women's national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe should not protest during the country's national anthem at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe has not joined her team-mates in singing the national anthem or put her hand over her heart during it.

When asked if Rapinoe's protests were appropriate, Trump told The Hill's Jordan Fabian and Saagar Enjeti: "No. I don't think so."

Rapinoe began protesting in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling during the anthem in 2016 to protest against racial injustice and oppression in the United States.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Per ESPN.com, the United States Soccer Federation made it a requirement that players stand during the anthem after Rapinoe began kneeling.

The women's team also filed a lawsuit against the Federation in March citing gender-based discrimination in pay.

Trump said the issue should take into consideration "the economics," as the biggest stars in the men's game like Cristiano Ronaldo "draw hundreds of thousands of people."

However, he added: "But I haven't taken a position on that at all. I'd have to look at it."

Rapinoe dispatched two penalties as the USA saw off Spain 2-1 in the round of 16 on Monday, and she reflected on the match:

The 33-year-old, who has described herself as a "walking protest" against Trump, is eagerly anticipating Friday's quarter-final with hosts France at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Per Goal's Seth Vertelney, she said:

"Hopefully [it's] a complete spectacle, just an absolute media circus. I hope it's huge and crazy, that's what it should be.

"I hope it's just a total s--tshow circus. It's going to be totally awesome.

"I think this is what everybody wants, these are the biggest games that you dream about as a kid."

Alongside the U.S., who are the defending champions after winning the World Cup for the third time in 2015, France are among the favourites for the tournament.

Les Bleues won all three matches in the group stage as they saw off South Korea, Norway and Nigeria. In the round of 16, they beat Brazil 2-1 after extra time on Sunday.

Their clash with the Americans on Friday could be one of the best matches of the tournament. It might also have a significant say in who goes on to lift the trophy, and Rapinoe will be key to the USA's efforts.