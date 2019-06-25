2019 NBA MVP Voting Results: Giannis Beats James Harden by 55 1st-Place Votes

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo accepts the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player award onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the 2019 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player on Monday night, and there wasn't a close second.

According to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck, Antetokounmpo received 78 first-place votes, while James Harden received 23. Paul George, the third MVP finalist, did not receive any first- or second-place votes.

Beck also released the voting breakdown for Defensive Player of the Year, for which Antetokounmpo was also a finalist and received 26 first-place votes. Rudy Gobert won the award for the second straight year.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals across 72 regular-season games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

    

    Giannis Wins NBA MVP 🏆

    📝 27.7 PPG | 12.5 RPG | 5.9 APG 🦌 1st Buck to win since Kareem 🥈 Beat Harden and Paul George

    Luka Doncic Wins Rookie of the Year 🏆

    Luka Doncic Wins Rookie of the Year 🏆

    Rudy Gobert Wins DPOY 🏆

    • 1st back-to-back winner since Kawhi • Averaged 2.3 BPG (3rd in NBA) • Beat Giannis and Paul George

    Pascal Siakam Wins Most Improved Player 👏

    Pascal Siakam Wins Most Improved Player 👏

