2019 NBA MVP Voting Results: Giannis Beats James Harden by 55 1st-Place Votes

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the 2019 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player on Monday night, and there wasn't a close second.

According to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck, Antetokounmpo received 78 first-place votes, while James Harden received 23. Paul George, the third MVP finalist, did not receive any first- or second-place votes.

Beck also released the voting breakdown for Defensive Player of the Year, for which Antetokounmpo was also a finalist and received 26 first-place votes. Rudy Gobert won the award for the second straight year.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals across 72 regular-season games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

