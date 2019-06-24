Lakers News: Jeanie Buss 'Very Happy' with GM Rob Pelinka Amid Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss attend Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reiterated her faith in general manager Rob Pelinka as the franchise turns its focus toward free agency this summer. 

Buss told the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi she has "100 percent confidence in Rob Pelinka running our basketball operations."

She continued

"There will be a lot of changes. Lakers fans, be patient. We're going to get there. We're not going to stop until we're all proud. I've always had confidence in Rob. Whatever the speculation is out there, we don't need the outside media to validate what we do. I'm very happy. I think we're on the right path, but there's still more work to do."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

