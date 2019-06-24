Lakers News: Jeanie Buss 'Very Happy' with GM Rob Pelinka Amid Rumors

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reiterated her faith in general manager Rob Pelinka as the franchise turns its focus toward free agency this summer.

Buss told the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi she has "100 percent confidence in Rob Pelinka running our basketball operations."

She continued:

"There will be a lot of changes. Lakers fans, be patient. We're going to get there. We're not going to stop until we're all proud. I've always had confidence in Rob. Whatever the speculation is out there, we don't need the outside media to validate what we do. I'm very happy. I think we're on the right path, but there's still more work to do."

