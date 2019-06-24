Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin, Lacey Evans Set at WWE Extreme Rules

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's biggest power couple will put their championships on the line at Extreme Rules on July 14.

Monday on Raw, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans challenged Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to a mixed tag team match, a challenge Rollins and Lynch accepted.

The stakes are high for both teams. Should Corbin and Evans win, they'll claim the WWE Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship, respectively. Should Rollins and Lynch win, their opponents won't be able to get another title shot.

Lynch defeated Evans in the opening match of Stomping Grounds on Sunday. In the main event, she came to the aid of Rollins as Corbin named Evans the special referee in his universal title bout. Evans did everything she could to tip the scales in Corbin's favor yet was unsuccessful because of Lynch's involvement.

Although Rollins and Lynch are a real-life couple outside of the ring, this story arguably represents a step backward for Lynch.

In April, she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Now, she gets shoehorned into what was already a lukewarm feud between Rollins and Corbin.

Assuming they carry the belts through Extreme Rules, the mixed tag match at least allows Rollins and Lynch to move into whatever WWE has planned for SummerSlam in August.