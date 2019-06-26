The Top Free Agent to Pair with Every 2019 NBA Draft Top-10 Pick

1 of 8

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have a whole new roster after acquiring Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart for Anthony Davis before drafting Zion Williamson (No. 1), Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 via Atlanta) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 via Nets) in the first round.

Now it's important for executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin to fill the gaps with the right player types.

He could be patient and target short-term deals for mid-level talent rather than making a major commitment. Or he could make a pitch to Al Horford, who may be on a different timeline than New Orleans. However, his basketball fit and leadership are too perfect for this particular young group, which he could quickly help elevate.

Ball, Ingram and Williamson (at Duke) each shot below 34 percent from three. The Pelicans need a floor-spacer from the 5, especially since Hayes isn't a threat outside the paint, nor is he ready to play starter minutes as a rookie.

Horford, 33, has developed into a legitimate shooting threat later in his career. Between his stretch potential and his defensive IQ, he'd be a strong fit next to Williamson and a textbook pick-and-pop weapon for Ball and Jrue Holiday.

Horford would also allow Hayes to come off the bench as an energy big man while he strengthens his 6'10", 218-pound body and his understanding of the referee's whistle.

A Ball-Holiday-Ingram-Williamson-Horford lineup could do damage right away while maintaining a sky-high ceiling, since Ball, Ingram and Williamson could improve dramatically over the next few seasons.