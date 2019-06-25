NBA Trade Rumors: Latest News on Chris Paul and Steven Adams

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Updates involving the 2019 class of free agents are constantly arriving, but the much-anticipated stretch of the NBA offseason still has plenty of space for trade rumors.

The most recent news includes the continuing saga involving Chris Paul and points to a resolution on that front. While the result is more likely he'll be staying with the Houston Rockets, it's not necessarily a result that lacks drama.

Elsewhere in the league, the Boston Celtics are bracing for a major change at the top of their roster. And they could be looking toward the Oklahoma City Thunder for a solution.

CP3 Saying the Right Stuff

Late in May, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Houston general manager Daryl Morey made the entire roster and all future draft picks available in trade talks. Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill added that Paul and James Harden have an "unsalvageable" relationship.

Perhaps that's true. Maybe it's not. But either way, Paul's public interactions aren't anything out of the ordinary.

"I'll be in Houston," Paul said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. I'm happy about that. I'm very happy about that. I'm good."

Goodwill's reporting noted CP3 demanded a trade, something that both Paul and Morey have denied.

So, now we wait.

In the meantime, the rumor mill is certain to include Houston. Persistent news mentioning the team is to be expected of a franchise that considers itself a prime contender for the NBA title.

Whether via free agency of trade, Houston is expected to pursue adding a star talent in July. Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle said the Rockets will aggressively target Jimmy Butler. They'll be connected with other players in the near future, too.

But if Morey and CP3 are telling the truth, Houston will continue building around Harden and Paul in 2019-20.

And that duo must commit to improving their on-court relationship.

Celtics Interested in Adams

As free agency nears, the latest reports indicate Kyrie Irving and Al Horford will both leave Boston. How the Celtics address those voids is one of this summer's biggest stories.

Trading for Steven Adams is a possibility.

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

According to A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston, the Oklahoma City center is on the Celtics' radar.

"... It's unclear where he falls in the team's pecking order as far as players they plan to pursue, or exactly what they are willing to give up in order to acquire him. But if you're talking about big men who can make a major impact, Adams is one of those players that has to be given serious consideration."

Shortly before the NBA draft, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported the Thunder had increased their efforts to shed salary and duck the luxury tax. The initial effort was attaching the No. 21 overall pick, but that didn't end up happening.

OKC surely isn't finished exploring deals, though.

Adams has two years remaining on his contract, earning $25.8 million this season and $27.5 million in 2020-21, per HoopsHype. While that's a hefty price tag to inherit, the 2020 free-agency class isn't exactly something for which Boston must save money.

If the Celtics strike out on the open market after losing Horford, exploring a deal for Adams is sensible.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.