Rollins Bashes Ospreay; Rey Mysterio Injury Update and Bray Wyatt in WWE News

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins Doubles Down on Best On the Planet Comment

Before Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, Seth Rollins sent out a tweet calling WWE the "best pro wrestling on the planet":

That was understandably seen as bait to some outside the WWE community, including Will Ospreay, who took it hook, line and sinker:

Ospreay, who is considered by some as the best worker in the world at the moment, is currently signed to New Japan. He's been courted by WWE in the past but has continued to stay in Japan.

In response, Rollins went for the jugular:

The thing about Rollins' comments is that he's not exactly wrong. WWE has the best collection of pro wrestlers on the planet. Wrestlers in their lower card could be heading up promotions elsewhere (and in some cases may do so in the near future).

WWE's issues are entirely in its booking, storytelling and character development. Great matches are amplified by the story behind them. If no one can get behind the story being told, the wind goes out of the sail of the match.

Where other promotions excel is allowing the performers to take center stage without over-scripting them. As far as the wrestling goes, it's hard to beat the level of competitors WWE has in its stable.

Rey Mysterio Could Be Back Soon

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported there's belief within WWE that Mysterio is targeting the July 8 Raw event for his return from a separated shoulder.

Mysterio suffered the injury in his United States championship win over Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank. He was forced to relinquish the title to Joe, who subsequently dropped it Sunday night to Ricochet at Stomping Grounds.

It's clear WWE wanted to get the U.S. title off of Joe by having him lose it twice within the span of a month. Ricochet could transform the belt into something of a "worker" championship, as he's consistently put on stellar matches since joining the main roster.

WWE's plans for Mysterio after his return are unclear, but he's been a solid addition since coming back to the company last year.

Bray Wyatt Backstage at Stomping Grounds, Return Imminent

One of the saving graces for WWE programming the last two months has been Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse. The pre-recorded skits have been wonderfully weird and a necessary reboot to the Wyatt character, which had grown stale.

As for when Wyatt will actually return to the ring, it appears sooner rather than later. Johnson reported Wyatt was backstage at Stomping Grounds, though he did not make an appearance.

Wyatt has not wrestled on WWE television since last August.