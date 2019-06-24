Giannis Antetokounmnpo, Not James Harden, Is the Real NBA MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo, not James Harden, is the real NBA MVP. The Bucks superstar led his team to the No.1 seed and the league's best record.

Watch the video above for more about why Giannis should be crowned the new King of the East.


    Previewing Summer League's Biggest Games 🔮

    Previewing Summer League's Biggest Games 🔮

    Report: Kawhi Declines Contract Option

    Leonard will decline his $21.3M option but is ‘seriously considering re-signing’

    Report: Kawhi Declines Contract Option

    Leonard will decline his $21.3M option but is ‘seriously considering re-signing’

    Top 10 Storylines Ahead of NBA Free Agency

    - Things are heated in Houston - Changes coming to Golden State - Lakers continue their star search

    Top 10 Storylines Ahead of NBA Free Agency

    - Things are heated in Houston - Changes coming to Golden State - Lakers continue their star search

    Report: Oladipo Recovery to Extend into Season

    Report: Oladipo Recovery to Extend into Season

