NFL Players Trying to Avoid the Bust Label in 2019

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

It takes at least three or four seasons to properly evaluate an NFL draft class. So this fall, it's make-or-break time for prospects from the 2016 and 2017 NFL drafts who underwhelmed over their first few seasons.

It's too late for a few highly touted prospects, many of whom have already moved on from their original teams. There's no reason to rehash the failures of Eli Apple, Corey Coleman, Darron Lee or Paxton Lynch.

For potential first-round draft busts still with their original squad, they'll have to overcome poor play, injuries or extenuating circumstances (like scheme or coaching changes). It's now or never for many of them.

Players from the 2016 draft class are entering the final year of their respective rookie deals—none of the ones featured here had their fifth-year options exercised—while teams must contemplate whether to pick up options for those in the 2017 class.

If the following players don't break out in 2019, there's no avoiding the dreaded bust label.