Ranking Every NFL Receiving Corps Heading into the 2019 Season

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

A high-flying offense can't rely on a singular threat to be effective. The units that are hardest to defend have multiple reliable and dynamic targets to expose defensive weaknesses.

A great receiver can be taken away by well-devised defensive schemes. Coordinators will roll coverage or bracket those top options to slow them down or shut them out of the game plan. Today's offenses require threats at each of the wide receiver and tight end positions.

The best receiving corps features multiple skill sets to exploit mismatches. It's great to have Jerry Rice. It's even better to have John Taylor and Brent Jones to complement that elite target.

On average, teams used 11 personnel (three wide receivers and one tight end) on 66 percent of last season's offensive snaps, according to Sharp Football Stats' Warren Sharp. That number increased to 75 percent on passing plays. Only the San Francisco 49ers didn't use three wide receivers at least 53 percent of the time.

Each position requires a different skill set. Outside receivers must be able to beat the jam and provide a vertical presence. Slot receivers, who are starters in today's game, must work through traffic and display short-area quickness. Tight ends use their size and athleticism to out-leverage linebackers or defensive backs.

All of this and more is necessary to feature a complete passing game, and a holistic view helps show which organizations feature the league's best receiving corps. Previous production, depth and potential all play a part in anointing the top units as the 2019 campaign approaches.