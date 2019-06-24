Louis van Gaal: Lionel Messi 'Also Responsible' for Barcelona's UCL Failures

TF-Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi should take some of the blame for Barcelona's recent failures in the UEFA Champions League, according to former Blaugrana manager Louis van Gaal.

Barca won Europe's elite competition four times in 10 years from the 2005-06 season.

However, since they last triumphed in 2014-15, the Catalan giants have failed to even reach another final, and their last two exits have come in humiliating circumstances.

At the quarter-final stage of the 2017-18 tournament, Barca were knocked out by Roma despite establishing a 4-1 lead in the first leg.

And back in May, after winning the first leg of their semi-final tie with Liverpool 3-0, Ernesto Valverde's side capitulated again by losing 4-0 at Anfield in the second leg:

As far as Van Gaal is concerned, Messi must take some of the blame for Barca's recent failures as he does not adapt his game to suit the team, per El Pais (h/t Peter Lynch of Goal):

"I believe that there is nothing more important than the team player. Barca suffer from that. I think Messi should ask himself how it is possible that he’s gone so long without winning a Champions League. Look at Barcelona. How many Champions Leagues have they won with the one everybody says is the best player in the world? Look at Neymar at PSG. How many Champions Leagues has he won?

"He’s the best individual player in the world because his stats are amazing. But why hasn’t he won a Champions League for five years? As captain, you have to ask yourself why the team doesn’t win in Europe. I think that Messi is also responsible for what is happening at Barcelona, not just the coach. They have a squad of 30 players and I believe that Messi should adapt himself to the team, and not the other way around."

Messi, 32, finished as top goalscorer in the 2018-19 Champions League after netting 12 times in 10 appearances.

He also headed the goalscoring charts in La Liga as his 36 goals in 34 appearances helped Barca win their fourth title in five seasons.

Despite their domestic triumph, though, Barca's 2018-19 campaign was largely viewed as disappointing due to their failure in Europe.

Messi had opened the campaign by telling fans that Barca would "do all we can to bring that beautiful [Champions League] trophy back to the Camp Nou," per ESPN FC.

He likely would have made good on his promise had Barca not been so woeful at Anfield, as the Spanish giants would have been heavy favourites in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

But now Barca must start again next season in their bid to win another Champions League, and it is likely the only trophy that will satisfy Blaugrana fans even if they continue to dominate La Liga.