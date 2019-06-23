Video: Watch Albert Pujols Get Standing Ovation from Cardinals After Final AB

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

It was Albert Pujols weekend at Busch Stadium, and in case it was the 39-year-old's final trip to town, St. Louis Cardinals fans made sure to show him plenty of love throughout the three-game series.

Pujols—who signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent following the 2011 season—was given standing ovations in each game throughout the weekend. And in what might be his final plate appearance ever in St. Louis, Cardinals fans chanted in the visiting player's honor:

The homecoming did not have a storybook ending, though, as Pujols popped up to first base in his final at-bat. He did, however, receive one final curtain call:

The three-time National League MVP went 4-for-11 with one walk and one home run during his first series back at Busch Stadium, with the Cardinals taking two out of the three games.

After the series came to an end, the future Hall of Famer told ESPN's Buster Olney that returning to St. Louis was "probably one of the best moments of my career":

Pujols will one day be enshrined in Cooperstown, as he is a member of both the 3,000-hit club and the 600-home run club. Having spent 11 seasons as a Cardinal, he ranks eighth in franchise history in games played (1,705), fourth in hits (2,073), second in home runs (445) and second in RBI (1,329).

While there were hard feelings at first, St. Louis fans showered the man who delivered two World Series title to St. Louis with nothing but love this weekend, even as he wore an opposing uniform.