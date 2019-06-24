WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Becky Lynch Revolutionizes Main Event, More Hot Takes

1 of 3

After spending the last five years revolutionizing the role of women in professional wrestling, it should be of no real surprise to anyone that Becky Lynch would take yet another tired story trope and turn it on its ear in the main event of Stomping Grounds as she bucked tradition and became the heroine recusing her damsel in distress, universal champion Seth Rollins.

In danger of his title reign ending at the hands of a colluding Baron Corbin and special referee Lacey Evans, Rollins held out for a hero. That hero came in the form or The Man, who rushed the ring and laid Evans out at ringside, freeing The Beastslayer up to stomp Corbin and retain his title.

There were no fancy buzz words of mentions of "making history," yet Lynch's heroic appearance in the marquee bout of the pay-per-view meant more for the ever-evolving role of women in wrestling than the so-called "women's revolution" label or even the main event of WrestleMania.

Lynch coming to the aid of Rollins, being portrayed as the star rather than the co-star or role player, took a generations-old storytelling formula and rewrote it for a new era. No longer does the woman in the story have to be the helpless victim in need of a big, strong, manly hero to come save her from whatever danger she finds herself in.

In this day, because of how strongly Lynch has been booked and what we saw Sunday, she can emerge from the locker room, save the man and stand tall as the Wonder Woman of the story.

Not since Chyna routinely rescued Triple H from whatever unenviable situation The Game found himself in has a woman been presented as equal to the top stars in the industry. At Stomping Ground, Lynch was not just Rollins' knight in shining armor, she was the star whose arrival was built to throughout the most significant championship match on the whole show.

That is something fans have never seen before but the type of booking that will let them know that WWE is serious about its treatment of women and forever shattering preconceived notions about their role on the show.

Evans also played a huge role in the universal title match, the crooked referee who fueled the story. After just six months on the card, she was given a significant role in which she was important to the overall presentation of the match as either of the men working it. Like Lynch, she helped elevate the significance of a female in today's WWE and executed her role to perfection.

While all of this may sound hyperbole, the importance of the main event, and the manner in which women broke free of old storytelling bonds to become paramount to the angle that closed the show, should be studied and revisited for years to come.

Especially if WWE Creative can follow it up with a moment or match on Monday's Raw that reaffirms what it accomplished 24 hours earlier.