WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon Suffered Hip Injury During Stomping Grounds

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Not only did Shane McMahon fail in preventing Roman Reigns from beating Drew McIntyre on Sunday night at Stomping Grounds, but he also may have injured himself in the process.

According to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra, McMahon "messed up his hip" while landing his Coast-to-Coast top-rope attack on Reigns in the middle of the match.

Upon landing the high-risk maneuver, McMahon continued to be involved in the match. He entered the ring after Reigns hit McIntyre with the Superman punch. Reigns reacted quickly to throw McMahon to the outside.

If McMahon is injured, then it could impact WWE's plans for Extreme Rules on July 14. Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which is hosting the event, lists a handicap between Reigns and the team of McMahon and McIntyre for the pay-per-view card.

The circumstances of Reigns' victory did, however, seemingly create little need for the continuation of the feud.

The former world champion prevailed in what was effectively a handicap match Sunday.

In a backstage interview during Stomping Grounds, McMahon said he and McIntyre were challenging Reigns for a two-on-one battle Monday on Raw. That could be what WWE originally had planned for Extreme Rules and will now go in a different direction next month.