Video: Watch RJ Barrett's Special Introduction to Knicks' Madison Square Garden

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

New York CITY, NY - JUNE 21: New York Knicks welcome R.J. Barrett to the team and the city on June 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett still has a few months until his first official game in a Knicks uniform, but this weekend, he received his first glimpse of what it'll be like to play at the Mecca of Basketball.

Just days after drafting him third overall, the Knicks gave Barrett his first Madison Square Garden introduction Sunday:

Barrett had played at the Garden as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, but it will be a different experience doing so as a Knick.

As his late grandpa was a Knicks fan, Barrett has made it no secret that suiting up for the team is a dream come true.

"Sure, this is the place I want to be," Barrett said on June 10 of the possibility of being drafted by New York, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. "I hope they draft me.

"I feel like I love it. I'd embrace it. I'd embrace New York. I'd give it my all. Really, that's all I can say: I'd give it everything I have. It's great. I love playing in the Garden. My dad used to tell me stories about playing here. So to see that crowd, it's crazy."

New York fans have showed Barrett plenty of love with a warm reception on draft night—and it won't be long before fans have the opportunity to properly welcome him at the Garden.

Related

    A Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    A Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Previewing the Knicks' Summer League Roster

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Previewing the Knicks' Summer League Roster

    SNY
    via SNY

    NBA's Next Wave of Shameless Ring-Chasers

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    NBA's Next Wave of Shameless Ring-Chasers

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Oladipo Recovery to Extend into Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Oladipo Recovery to Extend into Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report