Video: Watch RJ Barrett's Special Introduction to Knicks' Madison Square Garden

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett still has a few months until his first official game in a Knicks uniform, but this weekend, he received his first glimpse of what it'll be like to play at the Mecca of Basketball.

Just days after drafting him third overall, the Knicks gave Barrett his first Madison Square Garden introduction Sunday:

Barrett had played at the Garden as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, but it will be a different experience doing so as a Knick.

As his late grandpa was a Knicks fan, Barrett has made it no secret that suiting up for the team is a dream come true.

"Sure, this is the place I want to be," Barrett said on June 10 of the possibility of being drafted by New York, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. "I hope they draft me.

"I feel like I love it. I'd embrace it. I'd embrace New York. I'd give it my all. Really, that's all I can say: I'd give it everything I have. It's great. I love playing in the Garden. My dad used to tell me stories about playing here. So to see that crowd, it's crazy."

New York fans have showed Barrett plenty of love with a warm reception on draft night—and it won't be long before fans have the opportunity to properly welcome him at the Garden.