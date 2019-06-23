NASCAR at Sonoma 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Captures 4th Win of the Season

NASCAR at Sonoma 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Captures 4th Win of the SeasonJune 23, 2019
Martin Truex Jr. cruised to victory in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Kyle Busch was the only driver who presented a challenge to Truex heading into the final lap yet still finished 1.861 seconds behind Truex when he crossed the finish line. Third-place finisher Ryan Blaney was 33.549 seconds off the No. 19 car.
Truex led 59 of the race's 90 laps.
He now has four wins in 2019, tying him with Busch for the most in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
