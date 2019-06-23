NASCAR at Sonoma 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Captures 4th Win of the Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, qualifies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 22, 2019 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. cruised to victory in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Busch was the only driver who presented a challenge to Truex heading into the final lap yet still finished 1.861 seconds behind Truex when he crossed the finish line. Third-place finisher Ryan Blaney was 33.549 seconds off the No. 19 car.

Truex led 59 of the race's 90 laps.

He now has four wins in 2019, tying him with Busch for the most in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    A Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

    Who will be the #1 overall prospect? 🤔

    Featured logo
    Featured

    A Way-Too-Soon 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft

    Who will be the #1 overall prospect? 🤔

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NFL Teams' Backup QB Situations

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking NFL Teams' Backup QB Situations

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star Taking New Path to NBA

    💰 Chose overseas pro league over CBB 👀 Dubbed ‘John Wall with a jumper’ 🗣 Remember the name R.J. Hampton

    Featured logo
    Featured

    5-Star Taking New Path to NBA

    💰 Chose overseas pro league over CBB 👀 Dubbed ‘John Wall with a jumper’ 🗣 Remember the name R.J. Hampton

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Shocking Names for Sale at the Deadline

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Shocking Names for Sale at the Deadline

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report