LaVar Ball Says He Meant 'No Sexual Intent' with Molly Qerim Comment on ESPN

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball said Saturday his controversial comment to ESPN's Molly Qerim during Monday's episode of First Take had "no sexual intent."

"I don't even have to respond to that on the fact that I meant no sexual intent," Ball said, per SleepersAllDay. "Nothing on the fact that 'switch gears' means change topics to me. Her mind in the gutter if she thinks of something else. Only time I hit on her is if she's breaking in my house, and I mistake her for the boogeyman."

During the appearance, Qerim asked if she could "switch gears" with Ball to change the topic. Ball responded by telling Qerim she "can switch gears with me anytime," which many took as sexual innuendo. Qerim and Stephen A. Smith both had a visibly frustrated reaction to the comment.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported ESPN has no plans to use Ball on its platforms moving forward as a result of the comments.

"How am I gonna be banned? I don't work for them. I gotta be banned from ESPN? I got my own show," Ball said.

Qerim told TMZ Sports she was satisfied with ESPN's response after the network condemned Ball's comments.

“I think [her husband Jalen Rose] would have just liked if he had apologized to me publicly," Qerim said.

"I’m satisfied. Yeah, 100 percent. ESPN was really supportive, and I appreciate that all the executives had my back," she added when asked if she was happy with the ESPN response.

Qerim said Ball has not reached out to her since the incident.