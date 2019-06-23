France Top Brazil in Extra Time to Reach 2019 Women's World Cup Quarter-Finals

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Players of France celebrate Amandine Henry's goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)
Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

France reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after Amandine Henry scored an extra-time winner to beat Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Valerie Gauvin had put the hosts in front after 52 minutes in Le Havre, but Thaisa's equaliser three minutes after the hour mark meant extra time was needed. Henry's winner means France await the winner of Monday's last-16 tie between Spain and defending champions the U.S.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

       

What's Next?

France will face either Spain or the U.S. on Friday.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Afcon 2019: Tanzania ‘easiest challenge’ for Koulibaly – Samatta

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Afcon 2019: Tanzania ‘easiest challenge’ for Koulibaly – Samatta

    Goal
    via Goal

    Highlight: France Score in Extra Time 😱

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: France Score in Extra Time 😱

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    'I'm not sure where to start' - the World Cup game that had everything

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    'I'm not sure where to start' - the World Cup game that had everything

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    EXTRA TIME: Superfan Botha Msila's VIP treatment after 'hitchhiking a plane' to Afcon 2019

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    EXTRA TIME: Superfan Botha Msila's VIP treatment after 'hitchhiking a plane' to Afcon 2019

    Goal
    via Goal