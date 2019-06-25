Fantasy Booking a AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson Bullet Club Reunion on WWE Raw

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

While there isn't a whole lot to get excited about on WWE Raw nowadays, a potential Bullet Club reunion with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson could be worth keeping an eye on if the last two weeks' worth of episodes were any indication.

After spending the past month on the sidelines with an injury, Styles returned to Raw on the June 17 episode to confront his longtime friends Gallows and Anderson. The Phenomenal One pulled no punches when running down their long list of failures since coming to WWE three years ago and how they've largely failed to live up to the hype.

Styles of course has history with Gallows and Anderson from their Bullet Club days years ago. They eventually reunited for a short period upon arriving in WWE in 2016 before being split up abruptly in the 2016 WWE draft.

While Styles went on to achieve great success as a singles star on the SmackDown Live brand, Gallows and Anderson floundered in the tag team ranks on both brands. Their 2017 Raw Tag Team Championship reign was short-lived and it's been rumored recently that they could be looking to leave the company when their contracts expire later this year.

Although The Club are officially set to team with Triple H during WWE's upcoming tour of Japan, this should be a more than a one-off reunion. Styles getting the band back together could be huge for all parities involved and more importantly give Raw the shot in the arm it desperately needs right now.