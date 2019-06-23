Report: Neymar Tells Barcelona Players 'Relax, I Will Come' Back to Camp Nou

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Neymar has sent Barcelona players a message saying "Relax, I will come" amid speculation the Brazil international will return to the Camp Nou this summer, according to Albert Masnou at Sport.

Get French Football News shared a picture of the newspaper's front page:

Per Masnou, Neymar is "convinced" he will be playing for the Spanish champions next season and has already informed Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona of his intentions.

Neymar has reportedly maintained a good relationship with his former team-mates despite leaving the club for PSG in the summer of 2017.

The Barcelona dressing room would welcome Neymar back "with open arms" and "actively prefer him to Antoine Griezmann," according to Ramiro Aldunate at Marca.

Neymar formed part of a fearsome attacking trident with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his four years at the Camp Nou and helped the club win multiple titles including La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League:

Captain Lionel Messi has said in an interview with Fox Sports Argentina that he still has a WhatsApp group with Neymar and Suarez (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic).

"I have a group on WhatsApp where we are – Suarez, Neymar and me," he said. "Neymar is a phenomenon and yes, we continue to talk. The name of the group has something to do with South America … 'The Three Sudacas' or something like that."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers? FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Xavi Quentin Simons Is Barcelona's 13-Year-Old Midfield Powerhouse Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt Right Arrow Icon

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has also said he would be happy to have Neymar at the club. He told Alvaro Olmedo at Marca: "Of course I would like it. He is a great player. It's not only me, it's everyone."

Barcelona have a number of conditions Neymar must fulfil before returning to the Camp Nou, according to UOL Esporte (h/t Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport).

The Brazilian must accept a wage cut, drop a lawsuit against Barcelona for an unpaid bonus and publicly state he wants to leave PSG for Barcelona.

Neymar may have decided his future lies away at PSG and back with his former club, but bringing the Brazilian back to the Camp Nou will be an expensive and difficult transfer for Barcelona to complete.