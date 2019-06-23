Sean McVay, Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn Announce Engagement

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Sean McVay and his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com:

According to TMZ Sports, "Sean and 29-year-old Veronika started dating somewhere around 2011 ... when she was a student at George Mason University in Virginia and he was an assistant coach on the Washington Redskins. Since then, the two have been super tight ... she moved out to L.A. with him when he took the job to coach the Rams."

Given that McVay is considered one of the innovative young minds in football and teams around the NFL are constantly looking to identify the next coach like him—sometimes to a hilarious degree—expect to see a number of young coaches around the league propose to their girlfriends in the coming weeks.