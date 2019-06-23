Gary Neville Talks Jesse Lingard's Social Media Activity Amid Fan Criticism

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has questioned Jesse Lingard's use of social media, although said he thinks the player's online videos are a "lesser evil".

Lingard has attracted some criticism from supporters as of late, as he's posted clips on Instagram of his holiday in Miami with team-mate Marcus Rashford. In one video, expletive language is used and according to Matt Maltby of the Daily Mirror, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "furious" about the posts.

Speaking about Lingard's social media activity, Neville said he was unsure if it has any benefit to the player, but said there are worse things a footballer could be doing during the summer, per Goal:

"Why would you do something that is potentially going to bring you criticism? As a player, you have to ask yourself a few questions before doing anything. Is it going to help me? Is it going to make me a better player? Is it going to make people feel better about me? Is it going to earn me money? Is it going to make my coach like me more or less?

"If the answers come up negative then it’s probably best not doing it. The idea of a guy going on social media, looking a bit of a prat while not winning football matches and not playing that well is a really bad cocktail.

"But then again, on the other side, he’s giving his all, he’s a young lad and social media is the modern form of media, so get over it."

Neville added the social media posts are a "lesser evil" and "you’d rather have your player being sober, probably training all day and having a joke with his mates."

The HLTCO Twitter account shared one of the videos Lingard posted on Twitter:

United endured a challenging 2018-19 season. Former boss Jose Mourinho steered the team to their worst ever Premier League start before he was sacked in December; Solskjaer enjoyed a fine start as his replacement, although the Red Devils were only able to finish sixth in the table after a torrid end to the term.

Lingard also struggled for long spells of the campaign, as he netted four times in 29 Premier League appearances. Per Goal, United are said to be close to agreeing a new contract with the England international that'll see his wages increase by 25 per cent.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent said the clips indicate there is currently a lack of leadership at United:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he doesn't think Lingard will be concerned by the criticism ahead of what is a crucial pre-season for the Red Devils:

Lingard will need to perform to a higher standard if he's to establish a spot in the United XI in 2019-20.

Not only does he have competition in the form of Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata in the wide positions, United have already completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City, who is an exciting young winger.