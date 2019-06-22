Harry Maguire 'Didn't Mean To' Like IG Comment Regarding Manchester United Link

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Maguire has responded to a story in The Sun linking him with a transfer to Manchester United this summer after he liked a comment from a fan on Instagram suggesting he'd be a big hit at Old Trafford.

The Leicester City centre-back liked the following comment to a post on Instagram, according to Charles Perrin of The Sun: "You're going to be a fan favourite in Manchester United."

However, Maguire has since taken to Twitter (h/t Goal's Ben Spratt) to explain and play down the idea he is set to join the Red Devils:

It's unlikely the England international's comments will quiet talk in some quarters United remain interested in signing him. Maguire has been linked with a move to Manchester for a while, dating back to when Jose Mourinho was in the dugout.

Mourinho, who was fired back in December and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, wanted the England international, but discussions with the Foxes "never progressed beyond the outline stage," per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Maguire remains on the radar for United, even though the club doesn't want to meet Leicester's fee of £90 million, according to Metro's Sean Kearns.

Baulking at the asking price could prove doubly costly if United's neighbours Manchester City make a move. The Premier League champions have been named as Maguire's "preferred destination" by David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror.

Neither club may warm to the fee, but Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury expects the Foxes to fight for their star defender:

It means United may struggle to compete if a bidding war begins for the former Hull City centre-back. The Red Devils are already linked with a big-money move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United are expected to sign the Crystal Palace right-back in a deal worth £60 million, according to MailOnline's Simon Jones and Adam Shergold.

They also noted how Solskjaer could follow Wan-Bissaka's signing by adding a new central defender. West Ham United's Issa Diop has already been linked, but the Hammers value the Frenchman at £75 million, per Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph.

Given the meagre difference, United may be best-served pressing ahead with attempts to finally land Maguire. The 26-year-old is a mix of technique and aggression who is comfortable on the ball but combative enough in the air to make sure United are no longer bullied at the back.

Maguire could become the complete centre-back neither Chris Smalling nor Phil Jones has turned into during lengthy spells in the red half of Manchester.

Give the success bitter rivals Liverpool have experienced since spending £75 million to make Virgil van Dijk the most world's most-expensive defender in January 2018, United may have to accept paying up for a player who would turn a weak back four into a strength.