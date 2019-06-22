Pelicans' Alvin Gentry Mocks Anthony Davis' 'That's All Folks' Shirt After Trade

Randy Belice/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is all smiles.

When asked Saturday about the three players and three first-round draft picks the Pelicans were able to get from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Gentry couldn't help himself:

Gentry's joke is in reference to a Looney Tunes shirt Davis wore for the Pelicans' final game of the 2018-19 regular season that read "That's All Folks!" across the front. The message was interpreted as a jab at New Orleans in what proved to be his last game as a Pelican.

Davis later defended his wardrobe, claiming he didn't choose the shirt. "It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on," the 26-year-old said, according to Fletcher Mackel of New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU.

All of that is behind both Davis and the Pelicans now.

While Davis is off to L.A. to play with LeBron James, Gentry is likely in high spirits because New Orleans drafted Zion Williamson as Davis' heir apparent with the top overall pick in Thursday night's 2019 NBA draft.

Williamson rounds out a presumed 2019-20 starting five in New Orleans with Jrue Holiday, Jahlil Okafor, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram—the latter two were acquired from the Lakers, along with Josh Hart.