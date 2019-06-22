Pelicans' Alvin Gentry Mocks Anthony Davis' 'That's All Folks' Shirt After Trade

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 22, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Head Coach Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans smiles during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)
Randy Belice/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is all smiles. 

When asked Saturday about the three players and three first-round draft picks the Pelicans were able to get from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Gentry couldn't help himself:

Gentry's joke is in reference to a Looney Tunes shirt Davis wore for the Pelicans' final game of the 2018-19 regular season that read "That's All Folks!" across the front. The message was interpreted as a jab at New Orleans in what proved to be his last game as a Pelican. 

Davis later defended his wardrobe, claiming he didn't choose the shirt. "It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on," the 26-year-old said, according to Fletcher Mackel of New Orleans NBC affiliate WDSU. 

All of that is behind both Davis and the Pelicans now.

While Davis is off to L.A. to play with LeBron James, Gentry is likely in high spirits because New Orleans drafted Zion Williamson as Davis' heir apparent with the top overall pick in Thursday night's 2019 NBA draft. 

Williamson rounds out a presumed 2019-20 starting five in New Orleans with Jrue Holiday, Jahlil Okafor, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram—the latter two were acquired from the Lakers, along with Josh Hart.   

Related

    Josh Hart Thanks Lakers on IG 🙏

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Josh Hart Thanks Lakers on IG 🙏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Destinations for the Top FAs

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Dark-Horse Destinations for the Top FAs

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Who's the Better Option for LAL: D-Lo or Kyrie?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who's the Better Option for LAL: D-Lo or Kyrie?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Monumental FA Signings

    These deals changed the landscape of the league

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Monumental FA Signings

    These deals changed the landscape of the league

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report