NASCAR at Sonoma 2019 Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson Wins Pole Position

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, poses with the Fastest Lap Award following practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 21, 2019 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Larson claimed the pole for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

Larson posted a time of 94.784 seconds and top speed of 95.712 mph during the final round of qualifying. He narrowly edged out William Byron, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez, who round out the top five.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

