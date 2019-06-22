NASCAR at Sonoma 2019 Qualifying Results: Kyle Larson Wins Pole Position

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyle Larson claimed the pole for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday.

Larson posted a time of 94.784 seconds and top speed of 95.712 mph during the final round of qualifying. He narrowly edged out William Byron, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez, who round out the top five.

