Al Horford Rumors: Clippers, Mavericks Linked After Celtics Contract Opt-out

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Al Horford may be taking his talents to the Western Conference.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing the veteran big man:

That follows ESPN's Jackie MacMullan and Brian Windhorst saying on the Hoop Collective podcast on Friday that they heard rumors of Dallas preparing to offer Horford a four-year, $112 million contract at the start of free agency.

Marc Stein of the New York Times echoed that number, though he reported it would not be coming from the Mavs:

Of course, the Clippers and Mavericks may not be the only teams gunning for Horford's services:

Both teams would be intriguing, though a frontcourt of Joel Embiid and Al Horford would be defensively imposing and would actually work on the offensive end, given Horford's ability to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter. It seems more likely that the Sixers will make re-signing Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris their top priority, however.

Other teams with interest could include the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

As for the Clippers and Mavericks, both teams are logical potential destinations for Horford. If the Clippers indeed succeed in wooing Kawhi Leonard, the combination of Horford and Leonard would absolutely swallow opposing offenses whole and would give the team two players capable of slowing down Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the leading men for the rival Lakers.

In Dallas, meanwhile, Horford would not only be a respected veteran presence to guide young stars in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, but he would also be the ideal pairing for Porzingis, with both players capable of playing both the 4 and 5, depending on the matchup.

Truthfully, just about any team with cap space should be interested in Horford. The 33-year-old averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the 2018-19 campaign, though his impact goes beyond the score sheet, given his huge defensive presence and offensive versatility.

Horford makes teams better, full stop, and there's little doubt he'll get paid as such this summer.