UConn Reportedly Rejoining Big East in 2020 After 6 Seasons in AAC

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: The Connecticut Huskies logo on shorts during a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at the Verizon Center on January 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 72-69. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Connecticut Huskies could return to the Big East in 2020 and leave the American Athletic Conference.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the fate of Connecticut's football team is unclear since the Big East doesn't extend to the sport.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    UConn appears headed back to the Big East for basketball

    UConn Basketball logo
    UConn Basketball

    UConn appears headed back to the Big East for basketball

    New Haven Register
    via New Haven Register

    5-Star Taking New Path to NBA

    💰 Chose overseas pro league over CBB 👀 Dubbed ‘John Wall with a jumper’ 🗣 Remember the name R.J. Hampton

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star Taking New Path to NBA

    💰 Chose overseas pro league over CBB 👀 Dubbed ‘John Wall with a jumper’ 🗣 Remember the name R.J. Hampton

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Celtics Land Tacko Fall as Undrafted Free Agent

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Celtics Land Tacko Fall as Undrafted Free Agent

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Jalen Adams Signs With New Orleans Pelicans

    UConn Basketball logo
    UConn Basketball

    Jalen Adams Signs With New Orleans Pelicans

    The UConn Blog
    via The UConn Blog