UConn Reportedly Rejoining Big East in 2020 After 6 Seasons in AAC

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Connecticut Huskies could return to the Big East in 2020 and leave the American Athletic Conference.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the fate of Connecticut's football team is unclear since the Big East doesn't extend to the sport.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.