Gary Neville: Manchester United Won't Contest Premier League Title for Two Years

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said his old club won't challenge for the Premier League title in the next two years following a second sixth-place finish in three seasons.

Neville's former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho after he was sacked in December, initially securing 10 wins from his first 11 games in charge before a dismal end to the campaign saw his side win just two of the final 12 outings.

In an interview with Bild published on Friday (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), the ex-England defender said: "There has to be a lot of change here. Without the change of some players it will not happen. It will not be possible for United to become a champion for the next two years."

United last won the Premier League in the 2012-13 season—Sir Alex Ferguson's last campaign at the helm—and have finished among the top four just twice in the six years since then.

The Evening Standard's James Robson recently described the downbeat atmosphere around Old Trafford of late:

Uncertainty regarding Paul Pogba's future at the club and his past disagreements with Mourinho haven't helped the lack of harmony. Despite recording 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's work rate and attitude have been scrutinised by some.

The club's record £93.25 million signing has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus, per Sky Sports.

Pogba also recently expressed his willingness to try a "new challenge" after three years back in Manchester, having left the club in 2012 in search of first-team football:

Neville played throughout the most successful era in United's history, winning eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two UEFA Champions League crowns.

The Glazer family-owned United have the funding to shape an elite team, but journalist Carl Anka illustrated the size of the task they face:

Numerous stars in the United line-up were lacking in form this past season. Strikers Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku weren't as consistent as hoped, and Eric Bailly made just eight Premier League starts after a promising beginning to his United career. Thirty-one-year-old Juan Mata's new two-year contract has also attracted criticism more recently.

Alexis Sanchez, 30, scored one goal in 20 league appearances for United this term. WhoScored.com pointed out how his form looks to have instantly improved for Chile at the 2019 Copa America:

The strength of Premier League champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool means the margins for a title upset look smaller these days.

United may struggle to attract top targets until they can again offer UEFA Champions League football, and Neville doesn't envision a realistic run at the crown until at least 2021.