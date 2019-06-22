NHL Draft 2019: Day 2 TV Schedule, Order and Predictions

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The first round of the 2019 NHL Draft made history. Now, the rest of hockey's annual event is prepared to unfold.

On Friday, seven U.S.-born players were selected in the top first 15 picks of the draft, setting an all-time high for the modern draft (since 1963), according to ESPN.com's Chris Peters. The remaining six rounds of the draft will take place Saturday afternoon.

Jack Hughes was the first of the U.S.-born players selected, as he went No. 1 overall to the New Jersey Devils. They opted to select Hughes over Kaapo Kakko, the Finnish player who went No. 2 to the New York Rangers. All seven U.S.-born players selected in the top 15 picks came from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, including Hughes.

Here's a look at what to expect from the second day of this year's NHL draft.

2019 NHL Draft Day 2 Information

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Start Time: June 22, 1 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Draft Order: Visit NHL.com

NHL Draft Day 2 Predictions

There are some talented players still on the board entering the second day of the draft, some of which who were projected by some to go in the first round. While that didn't happen, these players shouldn't be available long on Day 2, with most of them likely to go in the second round.

Three of the players that should come off the board quickly are Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton, OHL), Nils Hoglander (Rogle, Sweden) and Brett Leason (Prince Albert, WHL). It wouldn't be surprising to see each of these three offensive players get drafted within the first few picks of the second round.

The Ottawa Senators own the No. 32 pick, which is the first pick of the second day of the draft.

In the first round, Ottawa selected defenseman Lassi Thomson at No. 19 overall. So, it's likely that an offensive player is its pick to begin Round 2.

Kaliyev is the best of the players still on the board. Between the OHL regular season and playoffs, the 17-year-old American tallied 104 points (52 goals, 52 assists), making him one of the best players who will be selected early on the second day.

It's possible that Kaliyev remains on the board because there were some concerns about his effort level at various points throughout the season. But it's undeniable the type of talent he possesses, which means some team will take him early on Day 2, likely either the Senators, Los Angeles Kings or the New Jersey Devils within the first three picks.

"You don’t get 50 assists without having very good vision,” Hamilton general manager Steve Staios said, according to The Athletic's Corey Pronman.

Kaliyev is just one of several talented players who will be selected between Rounds 2-7 that could eventually become a key player for an NHL team. That's why, although the first round features the top projected talent, some players selected on the second day will become impact players, and that shouldn't be any different in this year's draft.