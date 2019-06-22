Copa America 2019: Saturday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

(L-R) Brazil's Arthur, Everton, Philippe Coutinho, Dani Alves, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus react as they were celebrating a goal by Philippe Coutinho against Venezuela after Chilean referee Julio Bascunan (out of frame) talks to referees of the VAR, moments before disallowing a goal for the second time during their Copa America football tournament group match at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil, on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)
RAUL ARBOLEDA/Getty Images

Brazil face Peru in their final Group A fixture at the 2019 Copa America on Saturday and need to rediscover their winning touch if they're to guarantee a first-place finish.

Tite's side have failed to inspire as hoped in their home tournament thus far. They're tied on points with Peru at the top of their pool but hold a slight goal-difference advantage.

Venezuela are third, two points off the leaders, and could still finish top of Group A if they beat Bolivia by four goals or more while Brazil and Peru draw at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Brazil could also finish outside the top two if they lose to Peru while Venezuela win on Matchday 3, which would leave them relying on securing qualification via one of the two best third-place spots.

        

Saturday's Fixtures, Predictions 

Peru 1-2 Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Premier Sports 1 (UK), Telemundo (U.S.)

Bolivia 0-2 Venezuela, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ETPremier Sports 2 (UK), Universo (U.S.)

Audiences in the United States can stream matches using one of several services available: ESPN+NBC Sports Live Extra, Telemundo en Vivo or fuboTV. Premier Player will provide live-stream services for viewers in the United Kingdom.

       

Preview

Hopes were high for the hosts coming into this summer's Copa America, but two stale group displays so far in the tournament have seen the Selecao scrutinised by their supporters. 

A goalless first half with Bolivia—whom they went on to beat 3-0—was followed by a bore draw against Venezuela, where Brazil had two goals disallowed but weren't imposing enough up front, per OptaJavier:

The pressure ahead of the Peru match is perhaps unexpected for Tite, who told reporters after the Venezuela stalemate that his team "weren't effective enough in the attack."

Broadcaster Juan Arango cited reports from Libero that Brazil had even used drones to spy on Peru in training ahead of their clash, though Tite spoke to the press and denied those claims:

Neymar's Copa absence due to an ankle injury earlier in June hasn't helped their plight, but it's suggested the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gremio's Everton could come into a changed front three on Saturday.

The defence will need to be wary, too. Peru scored just as many goals against Bolivia to emerge 3-1 victors, and national team captain Paolo Guerrero, 35, has shown hints of record-breaking form:

Peru will be tough to break down at both ends, but Brazil have the resources and the necessary pressure upon them to come up with the desired result, even if it's not the most glamorous win.

Venezuela's task of defeating Bolivia seems a lot simpler on paper, with La Verde having lost their two games thus far by an aggregate of 1-6.

La Vinotinto are yet to concede a goal in the tournament but have also yet to get off the mark themselves.

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon has led the side throughout and is hoping to advance his record as the team's all-time top scorer, per Goal:

Rondon—who spent last season on loan at Newcastle United—showed his pride for the team following their 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday:

It's difficult to imagine Venezuela winning by the four-goal margin needed to top Group A if Brazil's goal difference remains the same. As fate would have it, Venezuela's last win by four goals or more came against Bolivia in November 2016 when they romped to a 5-0 win in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

But any win would be enough to wrap up second place in the pool if Peru lose to the hosts on Saturday, and Bolivia will struggle to break down an unforgiving Venezuela defence.

Prediction: Brazil, Venezuela each win to finish first and second in Group A, respectively.

Related

    De Ligt Agrees to Join Juventus

    💰Agrees 5-year, $23M-per-season deal ⛔ Rejects Barca, PSG, Real and Man Utd (De Telegraaf/Di Marzio)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Ligt Agrees to Join Juventus

    💰Agrees 5-year, $23M-per-season deal ⛔ Rejects Barca, PSG, Real and Man Utd (De Telegraaf/Di Marzio)

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Man Utd's 'Culture’ Is Overrated

    Busby and Ferguson swam against the tide | Barney Ronay

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd's 'Culture’ Is Overrated

    Busby and Ferguson swam against the tide | Barney Ronay

    Barney Ronay
    via the Guardian

    Women's World Cup: Lessons from Round 3

    What we learned during the group stage finale

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Women's World Cup: Lessons from Round 3

    What we learned during the group stage finale

    Richard Laverty
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch: Alexis Scores Half-Volley vs. Ecuador 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Watch: Alexis Scores Half-Volley vs. Ecuador 🎥

    beinsports_aus
    via Twitter