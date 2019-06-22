Copa America 2019: Saturday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

RAUL ARBOLEDA/Getty Images

Brazil face Peru in their final Group A fixture at the 2019 Copa America on Saturday and need to rediscover their winning touch if they're to guarantee a first-place finish.

Tite's side have failed to inspire as hoped in their home tournament thus far. They're tied on points with Peru at the top of their pool but hold a slight goal-difference advantage.

Venezuela are third, two points off the leaders, and could still finish top of Group A if they beat Bolivia by four goals or more while Brazil and Peru draw at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Brazil could also finish outside the top two if they lose to Peru while Venezuela win on Matchday 3, which would leave them relying on securing qualification via one of the two best third-place spots.

Saturday's Fixtures, Predictions

Peru 1-2 Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Premier Sports 1 (UK), Telemundo (U.S.)

Bolivia 0-2 Venezuela, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Premier Sports 2 (UK), Universo (U.S.)

Audiences in the United States can stream matches using one of several services available: ESPN+, NBC Sports Live Extra, Telemundo en Vivo or fuboTV. Premier Player will provide live-stream services for viewers in the United Kingdom.



Preview

Hopes were high for the hosts coming into this summer's Copa America, but two stale group displays so far in the tournament have seen the Selecao scrutinised by their supporters.

A goalless first half with Bolivia—whom they went on to beat 3-0—was followed by a bore draw against Venezuela, where Brazil had two goals disallowed but weren't imposing enough up front, per OptaJavier:

The pressure ahead of the Peru match is perhaps unexpected for Tite, who told reporters after the Venezuela stalemate that his team "weren't effective enough in the attack."

Broadcaster Juan Arango cited reports from Libero that Brazil had even used drones to spy on Peru in training ahead of their clash, though Tite spoke to the press and denied those claims:

Neymar's Copa absence due to an ankle injury earlier in June hasn't helped their plight, but it's suggested the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gremio's Everton could come into a changed front three on Saturday.

The defence will need to be wary, too. Peru scored just as many goals against Bolivia to emerge 3-1 victors, and national team captain Paolo Guerrero, 35, has shown hints of record-breaking form:

Peru will be tough to break down at both ends, but Brazil have the resources and the necessary pressure upon them to come up with the desired result, even if it's not the most glamorous win.

Venezuela's task of defeating Bolivia seems a lot simpler on paper, with La Verde having lost their two games thus far by an aggregate of 1-6.

La Vinotinto are yet to concede a goal in the tournament but have also yet to get off the mark themselves.

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon has led the side throughout and is hoping to advance his record as the team's all-time top scorer, per Goal:

Rondon—who spent last season on loan at Newcastle United—showed his pride for the team following their 0-0 draw against Brazil on Tuesday:

It's difficult to imagine Venezuela winning by the four-goal margin needed to top Group A if Brazil's goal difference remains the same. As fate would have it, Venezuela's last win by four goals or more came against Bolivia in November 2016 when they romped to a 5-0 win in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

But any win would be enough to wrap up second place in the pool if Peru lose to the hosts on Saturday, and Bolivia will struggle to break down an unforgiving Venezuela defence.

Prediction: Brazil, Venezuela each win to finish first and second in Group A, respectively.