AFCON 2019: Friday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Egypt, the host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, got off to a winning start to the tournament on Friday by beating Zimbabwe 1-0.

Star winger Trezeguet, playing on the opposite flank of Mohamed Salah, scored the only goal of the contest shortly before half-time.

Group A action will continue on Saturday with the contest between Congo and Uganda, while Group B also gets underway. Nigeria will face Burundi, and Guinea take on Madagascar. For a full look at the schedule, click here.

Group A Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

Egypt, 1, +1, 3

Congo, 0, 0, 0

Uganda, 0, 0, 0

Zimbabwe, 1, -1, 0

Egypt are among the favourites to win this year's AFCON, and while they were far from their best, they flashed their tremendous talent at times on Friday.

While all eyes were on Liverpool star Salah, who was busy throughout the contest, it was his team-mate on the other wing who opened the scoring. Trezeguet was played into a dangerous area and made an excellent cut on his right foot before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda after 41 minutes.

The noise from the fans in Cairo was deafening:

Zimbabwe keeper Sibanda had himself a fine outing, overcoming a knock in the second half to make a number of key saves.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

He repeatedly denied Salah and also made a fine stop on Marwan Mohsen. The Warriors had plenty of chances, as they found success against the Pharaohs' suspect defence, but Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat could not find the back of the net.

African football writer Ed Dove thought they could have prepared a little better:

Sibanda eventually came off the pitch as a result of the earlier knock, but Egypt couldn't find a second goal. Zimbabwe didn't fare any better on the other end of the pitch, however, as AFCON's opening match ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts.