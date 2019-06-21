AFCON 2019: Friday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

June 21, 2019

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah (2nd-L) greets Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan as he celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Cairo International Stadium on June 21, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Egypt, the host of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, got off to a winning start to the tournament on Friday by beating Zimbabwe 1-0.

Star winger Trezeguet, playing on the opposite flank of Mohamed Salah, scored the only goal of the contest shortly before half-time. 

Group A action will continue on Saturday with the contest between Congo and Uganda, while Group B also gets underway. Nigeria will face Burundi, and Guinea take on Madagascar. For a full look at the schedule, click here.

      

Group A Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

Egypt, 1, +1, 3

Congo, 0, 0, 0

Uganda, 0, 0, 0

Zimbabwe, 1, -1, 0

Egypt are among the favourites to win this year's AFCON, and while they were far from their best, they flashed their tremendous talent at times on Friday.

While all eyes were on Liverpool star Salah, who was busy throughout the contest, it was his team-mate on the other wing who opened the scoring. Trezeguet was played into a dangerous area and made an excellent cut on his right foot before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda after 41 minutes.

The noise from the fans in Cairo was deafening:

Zimbabwe keeper Sibanda had himself a fine outing, overcoming a knock in the second half to make a number of key saves.

He repeatedly denied Salah and also made a fine stop on Marwan Mohsen. The Warriors had plenty of chances, as they found success against the Pharaohs' suspect defence, but Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat could not find the back of the net.

African football writer Ed Dove thought they could have prepared a little better:

Sibanda eventually came off the pitch as a result of the earlier knock, but Egypt couldn't find a second goal. Zimbabwe didn't fare any better on the other end of the pitch, however, as AFCON's opening match ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

