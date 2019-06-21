P.K. Subban Trade Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks Exploring Move for Star

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Ahead of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday night, Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban is being mentioned as a potential trade option.

Per SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are looking into Subban's availability if the Predators decide to make a move. 

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported the Predators are believed to be looking to clear cap space to either make a move in free agency or potentially work out an extension with Roman Josi. 

Another potential move Nashville could be exploring involves signing Corey Perry after The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the two sides have mutual interest. 

Subban has three seasons remaining on the eight-year, $72 million deal he originally signed with the Montreal Canadiens in August 2014. His base salary will be $10 million in 2019-20 before dropping to $2 million in each of the final two years of the contract, per Spotrac

In 63 games last season, Subban scored nine goals and had 22 assists. His average ice time of 22 minutes, 40 seconds was his fewest since 2010-11. 

Related

    Predators to face Wild in 2019-20 home opener at Bridgestone Arena

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Predators to face Wild in 2019-20 home opener at Bridgestone Arena

    Paul Skrbina
    via The Tennessean

    How To Follow The Nashville Predators at the 2019 NHL Draft

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    How To Follow The Nashville Predators at the 2019 NHL Draft

    Predlines
    via Predlines

    5 Big Questions Heading into NHL Draft

    NHL logo
    NHL

    5 Big Questions Heading into NHL Draft

    Rory Boylen
    via Sportsnet.ca

    Intrigue Begins at Pick No. 3 👀

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Intrigue Begins at Pick No. 3 👀

    TSN
    via TSN