P.K. Subban Trade Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks Exploring Move for Star

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Ahead of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday night, Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban is being mentioned as a potential trade option.

Per SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are looking into Subban's availability if the Predators decide to make a move.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported the Predators are believed to be looking to clear cap space to either make a move in free agency or potentially work out an extension with Roman Josi.

Another potential move Nashville could be exploring involves signing Corey Perry after The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the two sides have mutual interest.

Subban has three seasons remaining on the eight-year, $72 million deal he originally signed with the Montreal Canadiens in August 2014. His base salary will be $10 million in 2019-20 before dropping to $2 million in each of the final two years of the contract, per Spotrac.

In 63 games last season, Subban scored nine goals and had 22 assists. His average ice time of 22 minutes, 40 seconds was his fewest since 2010-11.