2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League: Zion vs. RJ Barrett Highlights Full Schedule

Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

Opening day of the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 5 will be highlighted by a matchup between Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans and RJ Barrett's New York Knicks.

Per NBA.com, all 83 games from UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will be broadcast on ESPN networks and NBA TV. The Pelicans-Knicks matchup will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is the full slate of games:

After spending last season as teammates at Duke, Williamson, Barrett and Cam Reddish were all selected in the top 10 of the NBA draft Thursday.

Williamson went No. 1 overall to the Pelicans, followed by Barrett at No. 3 to the Knicks and Reddish at No. 10 to the Atlanta Hawks. Reddish and fellow Atlanta rookie De'Andre Hunter (the No. 4 pick) will have to wait one more day to make their NBA debuts since the Hawks' first game is July 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other marquee games on the schedule include No. 2 pick Ja Morant's debut with the Memphis Grizzlies against the Indiana Pacers on July 6 at 7 p.m. ET. Fifth overall pick Darius Garland, meanwhile, goes head-to-head with Williamson when the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Pelicans on July 10.

The Vegas Summer League will wrap up its regular slate of games July 11, followed by two days of consolation games. The playoffs begin with quarterfinal matchups July 13, and the championship game is scheduled for July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.