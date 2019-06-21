2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League: Zion vs. RJ Barrett Highlights Full Schedule

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 20: RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Zion Williamson pose for a photo before the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

Opening day of the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 5 will be highlighted by a matchup between Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans and RJ Barrett's New York Knicks.

Per NBA.com, all 83 games from UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will be broadcast on ESPN networks and NBA TV. The Pelicans-Knicks matchup will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is the full slate of games:

After spending last season as teammates at Duke, Williamson, Barrett and Cam Reddish were all selected in the top 10 of the NBA draft Thursday.

Williamson went No. 1 overall to the Pelicans, followed by Barrett at No. 3 to the Knicks and Reddish at No. 10 to the Atlanta Hawks. Reddish and fellow Atlanta rookie De'Andre Hunter (the No. 4 pick) will have to wait one more day to make their NBA debuts since the Hawks' first game is July 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other marquee games on the schedule include No. 2 pick Ja Morant's debut with the Memphis Grizzlies against the Indiana Pacers on July 6 at 7 p.m. ET. Fifth overall pick Darius Garland, meanwhile, goes head-to-head with Williamson when the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Pelicans on July 10.

The Vegas Summer League will wrap up its regular slate of games July 11, followed by two days of consolation games. The playoffs begin with quarterfinal matchups July 13, and the championship game is scheduled for July 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related

    Report: Celtics Land Tacko Fall as Undrafted Free Agent

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Celtics Land Tacko Fall as Undrafted Free Agent

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Young Lottery Teams After the Draft?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What's Next for Young Lottery Teams After the Draft?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Full NBA Draft Results

    🤔 Suns take Cameron Johnson at No. 11 📉 Kevin Porter Jr. drops to No. 30 💭 Who was the biggest steal of the draft?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Full NBA Draft Results

    🤔 Suns take Cameron Johnson at No. 11 📉 Kevin Porter Jr. drops to No. 30 💭 Who was the biggest steal of the draft?

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Grading Every Pick in the Draft

    🌟 Zion will be NBA royalty 🐻 Ja 'Westbrook-like' for Grizz 🏔 Nuggets hit gold with Bol Bol

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Pick in the Draft

    🌟 Zion will be NBA royalty 🐻 Ja 'Westbrook-like' for Grizz 🏔 Nuggets hit gold with Bol Bol

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report