Celtics' Jayson Tatum Agrees to Multiyear Shoe Contract with Jordan Brand

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is going to be changing his basketball shoes next season.

Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Tatum has left the parent Nike company to sign a multiyear shoe deal with the Jordan Brand.

Tatum was the first NBA player to test out Nike's HyperAdapt BB shoe during games in January. The shoes are notable for having auto-lacing and were modeled, in part, after the HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers from Back to the Future that received a public release in 2016.

At the start of the 2018-19 season, Tatum was one of seven NBA players who had a hand in designing a custom version of the PG 2 called "Coloring Book" that also included a collaboration with his son.

In just two seasons, Tatum has emerged as one of the NBA's best young stars. The 21-year-old averaged 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds over 79 games in 2018-19.