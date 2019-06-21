RJ Barrett on Being Drafted by Knicks: Let's Get Back to 'Championship Way'June 21, 2019
After being drafted by the New York Knicks third overall in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday, RJ Barrett already has his sights set on delivering a championship to the Big Apple.
"New Yorkers, I'm here. I love you," he said. "Let's try to get back to that championship way."
RJ Barrett's message to New York: "I'm here, I love you, let's try to get back to that championship way" https://t.co/ITz7wTgIhT
