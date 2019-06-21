RJ Barrett on Being Drafted by Knicks: Let's Get Back to 'Championship Way'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 20: RJ Barrett poses for a photo after being selected third overall by the New York Knicks during the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

After being drafted by the New York Knicks third overall in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday, RJ Barrett already has his sights set on delivering a championship to the Big Apple.

"New Yorkers, I'm here. I love you," he said. "Let's try to get back to that championship way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Where Barrett's Love of Knicks First Came from

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Where Barrett's Love of Knicks First Came from

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Culver 'Demanded' Agent Find Him Gym After Draft

    'The game consumes him'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Culver 'Demanded' Agent Find Him Gym After Draft

    'The game consumes him'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker

    See where top undrafted players signed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker

    See where top undrafted players signed

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    When the Knicks Knew They Were Going to Draft RJ

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    When the Knicks Knew They Were Going to Draft RJ

    New York Post
    via New York Post