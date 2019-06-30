Khris Middleton Reportedly Re-Signs with Bucks on 5-Year, $178M Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton shoots a free throw during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 120-99. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Khris Middleton agreed to terms on a five-year, $178 million deal Sunday to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The final year will include a player option, per Wojnarowski.

He previously declined a $13 million player option for 2019-20.

A second-round pick in 2012, Middleton spent one season with the Detroit Pistons and has spent the last six years in Milwaukee. 

Middleton, 27, is coming off one of his finest seasons to date, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while helping the Bucks win an NBA-high 60 games this past season. That strong performance earned him his first career All-Star selection.

He posted 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during the postseason to help Milwaukee win a playoff series for the first time since 2001. The Bucks' season ultimately came to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals in a six-game defeat to the eventual champs, the Toronto Raptors.

Middleton's impressive 2018-19 campaign made opting out of his previous contract a no-brainer, as he was in line for a max contract. Milwaukee held a sizable advantage in that regard, as it could offer him a deal worth $190 million over five seasons. Opposing deals could only offer four years and $141 million.

Re-signing Middleton will allow Milwaukee to keep its core intact as it chases its first title since 1971. Giannis Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his current deal, and Eric Bledsoe is under club control through 2022-23.

Related

    Report: Barnes to Stay with Kings

    Harrison Barnes plans to finalize four-year, $85M deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Barnes to Stay with Kings

    Harrison Barnes plans to finalize four-year, $85M deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rudy Gay Back to Spurs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rudy Gay Back to Spurs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hornets Land Terry Rozier

    Scary Terry signing in Charlotte for 3-years, $58M

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Hornets Land Terry Rozier

    Scary Terry signing in Charlotte for 3-years, $58M

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    BREAKING: KD Reportedly Signing with Nets

    Kyrie and DeAndre Jordan will join him in Brooklyn 🚨🗽

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BREAKING: KD Reportedly Signing with Nets

    Kyrie and DeAndre Jordan will join him in Brooklyn 🚨🗽

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report