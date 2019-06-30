Khris Middleton Reportedly Re-Signs with Bucks on 5-Year, $178M Contract

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Khris Middleton agreed to terms on a five-year, $178 million deal Sunday to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The final year will include a player option, per Wojnarowski.

He previously declined a $13 million player option for 2019-20.

A second-round pick in 2012, Middleton spent one season with the Detroit Pistons and has spent the last six years in Milwaukee.

Middleton, 27, is coming off one of his finest seasons to date, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while helping the Bucks win an NBA-high 60 games this past season. That strong performance earned him his first career All-Star selection.

He posted 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during the postseason to help Milwaukee win a playoff series for the first time since 2001. The Bucks' season ultimately came to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals in a six-game defeat to the eventual champs, the Toronto Raptors.

Middleton's impressive 2018-19 campaign made opting out of his previous contract a no-brainer, as he was in line for a max contract. Milwaukee held a sizable advantage in that regard, as it could offer him a deal worth $190 million over five seasons. Opposing deals could only offer four years and $141 million.

Re-signing Middleton will allow Milwaukee to keep its core intact as it chases its first title since 1971. Giannis Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his current deal, and Eric Bledsoe is under club control through 2022-23.