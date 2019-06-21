Philippe Coutinho Says 'I Don't Know If I Will Continue at Barcelona'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho has thrown his Barcelona future into doubt by saying he doesn't know whether he will be at the club next season.

The Brazilian, who is playing at the 2019 Copa America, only joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018 for £142 million.

His form has been variable, though, and recent reports have indicated he could move on this summer:

Coutinho cannot guarantee he will stay at the Camp Nou, per Metro: "I don't know if I will continue at Barcelona. Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa America]."

The 27-year-old was arguably the best and most influential player at Liverpool at the time he left the club after five years on Merseyside.

His transfer fee was indicative of his immense quality, and he looked set to become an influential part of Barca's first team. It has not quite worked out that way.

In 2018-19, he started only 22 of Barca's 38 La Liga games, making 12 appearances from the bench.

And rarely has Coutinho shown the kind of form that convinced Barcelona to spend so much money on him.

He has failed to impress many Barca fans and was heavily criticised for his performance in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg:

Despite his recent struggles, there would likely be numerous top teams interested in signing him if he were to become available.

At 27, Coutinho is in the middle of what should be his peak years, and if he could rediscover his Liverpool form, he would be a huge asset to any club.

It is unlikely, though, that Barcelona will be able to recoup the transfer fee they paid for Coutinho if they sell him this summer.