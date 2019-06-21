Rivaldo on Neymar: 'It Was a Mistake That He Left' Barcelona for PSG

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Rivaldo "would love" Neymar to return to the Camp Nou and added "it was a mistake" his fellow Brazilian left in the first place.

Rumours have been building that Neymar could exit Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Barca and rivals Real Madrid both interested, per Alberto Pinero of Goal.

It was only two years ago that Neymar left Barcelona for the French capital in a world-record £200 million deal.

As far as Rivaldo is concerned, it was the wrong decision, per Chris Burton of Goal:

"I would love for Neymar to return. It would be good for Barca and for Neymar. It was a mistake that he left. He doesn't say that, nor does his father, but it was. He had four or five years left on his contract at Barca and didn't need to leave.

"The fans didn't want him to go. I think 70 per cent wanted him to stay but he's got a strong personality, and if he returns, puts the ball in the back of the net, beats Real Madrid and wins a Champions League the people will forget that.

"The supporters want to win the Champions League and play well, to keep their style, and many are frustrated due to the sudden changes. He's 27 and has a lot of years left in him yet. He could win another treble, it would be incredible."

Neymar has won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles at PSG and netted 34 goals and provided 21 assists in 37 appearances in the French top flight.

He has struggled with numerous injuries, though, and is sidelined while Brazil play in the 2019 Copa America.

His reputation as one of the best players in the world has also suffered during his time in the French capital, as PSG have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the last-16 stage in both seasons he has been at the club.

With Ligue 1 lacking the reputation of La Liga or the Premier League, PSG—and by extension Neymar—are largely judged on their performances in European competition.

Their consistent failures, and Neymar's inability to rectify the situation, have a harmful effect on both club and player.

Barca won La Liga in 2018-19, but they suffered a chastening loss to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals, being knocked out despite winning the opening leg 3-0.

However, Neymar would likely have a better chance of winning Europe's leading competition again if he moved back to Barca, and he could play a big role in solving some of the club's problems:

That would also be the case if he moved to Real, but Rivaldo is hopeful that will not happen, per Burton: "If he goes to Madrid, that isn't good for Barca. If he goes there, they'll be really strong."