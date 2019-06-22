Qatar vs. Argentina: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Copa America

Jam Media/Getty Images

Argentina have disappointed so far at the 2019 Copa America and must beat Qatar in their final Group B fixture on Sunday if they're to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

La Albiceleste have taken one point from their first two games and may not make it into the round of 16 even if they get their first win at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Tournament debutants Qatar sit level on points with Argentina but are just ahead on goal difference, and they could condemn the South American giants to a last-place finish in Group B if they clinch a draw or better.

Second-place Paraguay could prevent Argentina from finishing in the top two if they defeat pool winners Colombia on Sunday. Colombia could also push Paraguay down to fourth if they beat them by a big enough margin.

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venu: Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

Live Stream: ESPN+ (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.) Premier Player (UK)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)

Odds

Qatar: 14-1

Draw: 19-4

Argentina: 2-7

Via Oddschecker.com



Preview

Argentina haven't failed to progress past the group stage of a Copa America since 1983, but that fate threatens the continental powerhouse as they approach a must-win matchup against Qatar.

Lionel Messi's second-half penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for the team against Paraguay on Tuesday, but Reuters' Richard Martin detailed the threat of elimination they face in Porto Alegre:

Except for a 5-1 hammering of Nicaragua just prior to the Copa America, Argentina haven't managed to score more than once in any of their last five matches and kept one clean sheet in the same timeframe.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has selected River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani as his No. 1 thus far in the competition, but recent form suggests he may not be the best option, per OptaJavier:

Argentina finished runners-up to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, and also lost back-to-back Copa America finals against Chile in 2015 and 2016. They also struggled to get out of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group and were knocked out by eventual champions France in the round of 16.

Messi, 31, will only have a few more opportunities to win silverware with his country. He told reporters it would be "crazy" if Argentina recorded their worst Copa finish in 36 years: "We know we'll be playing for our lives. It would be crazy if we can't advance from the group stage, when basically three [teams] advance from each group. I have no doubt we'll do it."

Qatar are the lowest-ranked team in this year's Copa tournament—they sit 93rd in FIFA's rankings, 82 places below Argentina—but have performed beyond their means thus far in Brazil.

They fought back from two down to draw 2-2 against Paraguay on Matchday 1, then held Colombia until the 86th minute when Duvan Zapata scored to take three points for El Tricolor in their second outing.

Al Duhail forward Almoez Ali opened Qatar's Copa America account in sensational fashion to pull one back against Paraguay, via Premier Sports:

Argentina won 3-0 when these two sides staged their only previous meeting in a 2015 friendly, but there's a future in the Copa America at stake for both teams when they clash on Sunday.