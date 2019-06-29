AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling made a major statement when its first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, delivered on its promise and then some.

Despite overcoming that massive hurdle, AEW had to prove that it wasn't a one-time success, so all eyes were on Fyter Fest on Saturday to show there is true staying power.

In a smart move to grow the brand, Fyter Fest was broadcast free on B/R Live, allowing all curious fans to check out the product to see what AEW is all about.

So was it a success that is sure to create even more fans of the company going forward, or was this a weak follow-up that came off more underwhelming than another step in the right direction?

Now that the show is over, let's assess the damage—for better or worse—and pinpoint some of the standout pros and cons of the night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of Fyter Fest.