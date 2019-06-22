NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2019 NBA Draft Picks

0 of 5

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

NBA fans around the world could have used the famous advice of Jurassic Park's Mr. Arnold prior to this summer's draft. Really, holding on to anything would've been helpful before this wild ride.

All told, 24 teams combined to make a total of 24 trades, according to Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith:

"Going back to the trade between Atlanta and Brooklyn from two weeks ago, there were 24 trades agreed to involving 2019 NBA draft picks.

"Hawks were involved in five of these trades.

"All told, 28 total selections changed hands yesterday alone, some of them multiple times."

Now that the dust has settled, and we (think we) know where everyone is headed, it's easier to get a handle on how each team did Thursday.

Some were obvious winners. The New Orleans Pelicans made the no-brainer No. 1 pick with Zion Williamson. And that probably would've been enough to garner praise, but they also came away with a potential rim protector in Jaxson Hayes, a good-sized playmaker in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a sweet-shooting teenager from Brazil in Marcos Louzada Silva.

The Memphis Grizzlies tabbed their point guard of the future by picking Ja Morant at No. 2, but their best pick may not have come until the 20s. With Brandon Clarke inexplicably falling all the way to No. 21, Memphis wisely traded up to snag him. The Grizzlies may now have their long-term 1 (Morant), 4 (Clarke) and 5 (Jaren Jackson Jr.).

But, as is always the case, not every team nailed this draft. There were some head-scratchers as well. And yes, immediate reaction to draft picks can be risky. Plenty of guys outperform their initial expectations. But some of the players taken by the following teams appear to have a little steeper hill to climb.