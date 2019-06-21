Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Knicks, Clippers, 76ers, Nets Could Get FA Meetings

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is one of the biggest prizes in free agency this summer, and he apparently is ready to keep his options open.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (via Bleacher Report's Dan Favale) reported Thursday that the Toronto Raptors star will likely take meetings with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Clippers and Raptors are "at the front of the line."

While Leonard has remained relatively quiet about his future, there has been speculation he will end up with either the Clippers or back in Toronto.

There is some hope among Lakers fans he will be a third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Wojnarowski recently shot down that theory:

However, the fact he is taking meetings could potentially shake up his free agency.

The Knicks and Nets each have a lot of cap room and have both been looking to add a star this summer—including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant—but Leonard can make as big of an impact on or off the court in the Big Apple.

Philadelphia already has two All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but adding Kawhi could make this team an immediate favorite in the Eastern Conference and possibly the entire NBA.

The 27-year-old showed this season he is a true difference-maker, carrying the Raptors to their first NBA title while winning his second Finals MVP award. His decision can significantly alter the landscape of the league next year and beyond.