Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Stomping Grounds 2019

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Q: Taking away anything that is outside of his control, how would you grade Corbin as a performer from 1-10 and explain how you came to that conclusion.

I'd give him a solid six. I think The Lone Wolf is genuinely talented, and he knows how to work a crowd. However, he has failed to play up to his talent far too often. His skills on the microphone are mostly tempered by scripts that feel like overlong diatribes on his lack of likability.

His in-ring work, though, is where he has failed the most. I wouldn't say Corbin is a bad wrestler, but he's not built to be a main-event guy. He has proved he works well in sprints or multi-man matches where he is not the whole focus, but when he has to control a match, it slows to an unbearable crawl.

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

Q: This is Kingston's first WWE title reign in his 11-year career. Which other Superstar who has never won a top title in WWE deserves to and why?

I am going to exclude stars that I still feel have a chance to get to the championship soon, such as Braun Strowman, Andrade and Ali, as they are still getting their feet wet on the main roster.

In the spirit of Kofi's sudden rise to prominence, I want to address the absolute travesty that is Heath Slater never winning a WWE singles title.

One of the most genuinely entertaining performers every time he steps into a ring, The One Man Band may not be a star, but he deserves far better than he has gotten over the years. It is a travesty that he has not even gotten a chance to run with the United States or Intercontinental Championship.

I'd argue that he would blow everyone away if he got the same chance Jinder Mahal got a few years back. He could pull out the ultimate upset and ride it for a month or two as WWE champion before a big heel ruins his fairy-tale dream.