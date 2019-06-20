Listen: Damian Lillard Drops Diss Track on Marvin Bagley III After Challenge

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 21, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 14: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a layup against Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings on January 14, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard didn't waste time responding to Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III's bold claim on First Take Thursday that he's the best emcee in the game. 

Lillard dropped a diss track on Soundcloud entitled "MARVINNNNNN???" during the NBA draft on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Bagley made his aforementioned remarks and dropped a diss track of his own:

Lillard, who led Portland to the Western Conference Finals, responded to Bagley's challenge on Twitter as well:

He further clarified to followers why he dropped the track:

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype and Rob Perez of the Action Network think Lillard won the battle:

You can decide for yourself.

