Listen: Damian Lillard Drops Diss Track on Marvin Bagley III After Challenge

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard didn't waste time responding to Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III's bold claim on First Take Thursday that he's the best emcee in the game.

Lillard dropped a diss track on Soundcloud entitled "MARVINNNNNN???" during the NBA draft on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Bagley made his aforementioned remarks and dropped a diss track of his own:

Lillard, who led Portland to the Western Conference Finals, responded to Bagley's challenge on Twitter as well:

He further clarified to followers why he dropped the track:

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype and Rob Perez of the Action Network think Lillard won the battle:

You can decide for yourself.