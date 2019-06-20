Listen: Damian Lillard Drops Diss Track on Marvin Bagley III After Challenge

Listen: Damian Lillard Drops Diss Track on Marvin Bagley III After ChallengeJune 21, 2019
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard didn't waste time responding to Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III's bold claim on First Take Thursday that he's the best emcee in the game.
Lillard dropped a diss track on Soundcloud entitled "MARVINNNNNN???" during the NBA draft on Thursday evening.
Earlier in the day, Bagley made his aforementioned remarks and dropped a diss track of his own:
First Take @FirstTake
Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days? @MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: https://t.co/6bITh8kX86
Lillard, who led Portland to the Western Conference Finals, responded to Bagley's challenge on Twitter as well:
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I won’t be on first take... but if that’s what he want ... shoot https://t.co/povZmf2a3F
He further clarified to followers why he dropped the track:
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
I was being quiet cuz I just rap and enjoy the music bra. But he keep mentioning my name. https://t.co/GZIXQ3OZkp
Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype and Rob Perez of the Action Network think Lillard won the battle:
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This is Damian Lillard's response to Marvin Bagley, who said he could beat @Dame_Lillard in a rap battle. Lillard KILLED this. https://t.co/DANHXr0USm
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
"How a king come to battle knowing the kingdom worthless?" good lord. Sacramento 0-1 to start the season. https://t.co/Q6ti3K7Dih
You can decide for yourself.
