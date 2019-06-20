Video: Watch Zion Williamson's Emotional NBA Draft Interview After Going No. 1

Video: Watch Zion Williamson's Emotional NBA Draft Interview After Going No. 1June 21, 2019
The fact that the New Orleans Pelicans planned on taking Zion Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft had been the worst-kept secret in sports. Even so, the former Duke Blue Devils phenom had a hard time containing his emotions when the moment finally arrived.
After the Pelicans made the pick Thursday night, Williamson was at a loss for words as he gave a heartfelt tribute to his mother, who was standing next to him:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
No caption necessary. This emotion speaks for itself. #PelicansDraft https://t.co/2JLO3Uans3
Hours before the draft, the 18-year-old had made it known that being taken No. 1 would be a "dream come true":
NBA @NBA
"Dream come true..." @Zionwilliamson shares his excitement about tonight's #NBADraft on ESPN! https://t.co/JnJZ2vwhub
Williamson spent years working to get to this point, so no matter how certain it was that he would soon be a part of the NBA, reality did not set in until draft night. And with such a life-changing moment at hand, he couldn't help but get choked up.
