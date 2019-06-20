Video: Watch Zion Williamson's Emotional NBA Draft Interview After Going No. 1

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: NBA Prospect Zion Williamson is introduced before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The fact that the New Orleans Pelicans planned on taking Zion Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft had been the worst-kept secret in sports. Even so, the former Duke Blue Devils phenom had a hard time containing his emotions when the moment finally arrived.

After the Pelicans made the pick Thursday night, Williamson was at a loss for words as he gave a heartfelt tribute to his mother, who was standing next to him:

Hours before the draft, the 18-year-old had made it known that being taken No. 1 would be a "dream come true":

Williamson spent years working to get to this point, so no matter how certain it was that he would soon be a part of the NBA, reality did not set in until draft night. And with such a life-changing moment at hand, he couldn't help but get choked up.

Related

    Live NBA Draft Results 🍿

    Refresh to get the latest picks

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Live NBA Draft Results 🍿

    Refresh to get the latest picks

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    💯 Pelicans get an A+ for Zion 👍 Hawks trade up and get a B

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Live Grades for Every Pick in the Draft

    💯 Pelicans get an A+ for Zion 👍 Hawks trade up and get a B

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion's Scouting Report 📝

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Zion's Scouting Report 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Trade to Be Done on July 6

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Report: AD Trade to Be Done on July 6

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report