Video: Watch Zion Williamson's Emotional NBA Draft Interview After Going No. 1

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The fact that the New Orleans Pelicans planned on taking Zion Williamson with the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft had been the worst-kept secret in sports. Even so, the former Duke Blue Devils phenom had a hard time containing his emotions when the moment finally arrived.

After the Pelicans made the pick Thursday night, Williamson was at a loss for words as he gave a heartfelt tribute to his mother, who was standing next to him:

Hours before the draft, the 18-year-old had made it known that being taken No. 1 would be a "dream come true":

Williamson spent years working to get to this point, so no matter how certain it was that he would soon be a part of the NBA, reality did not set in until draft night. And with such a life-changing moment at hand, he couldn't help but get choked up.