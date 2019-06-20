Andrew Wiggins Trade Rumors: T-Wolves 'Actively Exploring Options' to Move SF

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been "actively exploring options" to unload Andrew Wiggins' contract, Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer reported following the team's trade with the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall pick in Thursday night's NBA draft.

"That will prove a difficult task," Fischer added.

Wiggins signed a five-year, $147.7 million contract extension with Minnesota ahead of the 2017-18 season. Next season, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick is owed $27.5 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.