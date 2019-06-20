Ryan Callahan Diagnosed with Degenerative Back Disease; Told to End NHL Career

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan Callahan plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Ryan Callahan could be forced to retire due to a back issue.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois told reporters that doctors have recommended Callahan end his NHL career after being diagnosed with a degenerative back disease. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

