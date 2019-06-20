Ryan Callahan Diagnosed with Degenerative Back Disease; Told to End NHL Career

Ryan Callahan Diagnosed with Degenerative Back Disease; Told to End NHL CareerJune 20, 2019
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Ryan Callahan could be forced to retire due to a back issue.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois told reporters that doctors have recommended Callahan end his NHL career after being diagnosed with a degenerative back disease.
