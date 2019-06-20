Video: Watch Zion Williamson Arrive at 2019 NBA Draft Wearing White Suit

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after getting called for a foul against Central Florida during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Duke defeated Central Florida 77-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Widely expected to be the first player off the board in the 2019 NBA draft, former Duke star Zion Williamson took a page out of a former No. 1 pick's book when it came to his draft-day suit. 

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson showed up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday wearing an all-white suit:

One couldn't help but notice the similarities between Williamson's suit and the one LeBron James wore to the 2003 NBA draft:

Williamson did not mention James as an inspiration for the suit. Rather, the 18-year-old said he was told the suit would "pop" like his game:

It won't be long now before Williamson will get to "pop" as he walks across the Barclays Center stage.

Related

    Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tonight's draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tonight's draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    ⏰ Knicks work out Coby White 🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First three picks revealed?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    ⏰ Knicks work out Coby White 🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First three picks revealed?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report