Video: Watch Zion Williamson Arrive at 2019 NBA Draft Wearing White Suit

Video: Watch Zion Williamson Arrive at 2019 NBA Draft Wearing White SuitJune 20, 2019
Widely expected to be the first player off the board in the 2019 NBA draft, former Duke star Zion Williamson took a page out of a former No. 1 pick's book when it came to his draft-day suit.
The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson showed up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday wearing an all-white suit:
One couldn't help but notice the similarities between Williamson's suit and the one LeBron James wore to the 2003 NBA draft:
Andrew Doak @AndrewDoak_WWL
Zion Williamson with his more modern off-white draft night suit, can only be compared to one man: LeBron James. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/9fZNNAcnlo
Williamson did not mention James as an inspiration for the suit. Rather, the 18-year-old said he was told the suit would "pop" like his game:
NBA TV @NBATV
Zion (@Zionwilliamson) tells @RoParrish about his drip! 💧 #NBADraft https://t.co/TwKRULQjV1
It won't be long now before Williamson will get to "pop" as he walks across the Barclays Center stage.
Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren