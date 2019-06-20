Video: Watch Zion Williamson Arrive at 2019 NBA Draft Wearing White Suit

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Widely expected to be the first player off the board in the 2019 NBA draft, former Duke star Zion Williamson took a page out of a former No. 1 pick's book when it came to his draft-day suit.

The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson showed up to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday wearing an all-white suit:

One couldn't help but notice the similarities between Williamson's suit and the one LeBron James wore to the 2003 NBA draft:

Williamson did not mention James as an inspiration for the suit. Rather, the 18-year-old said he was told the suit would "pop" like his game:

It won't be long now before Williamson will get to "pop" as he walks across the Barclays Center stage.